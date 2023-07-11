PH, Brunei pledge stronger defense, peace process cooperation

MANILA – The Philippines and Brunei Darussalam pledged to continue beefing up their defense cooperation and maintaining the gains of the peace process in Mindanao.

This followed the courtesy and introductory call of Brunei Ambassador Megawati Mana to Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. at the department headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Monday.

"The two officials welcomed the close defense relations between the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam, as manifested during the official visit to Brunei Darussalam of former SND (Secretary of National Defense) Delfin N. Lorenzana last year, and the dialogue mechanisms and initiatives under the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting," DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement Tuesday.

During the meeting, Teodoro expressed his appreciation to Brunei Darussalam for inviting pilots of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) for the simulator training for the S-70i" Black Hawk" combat utility helicopter.

The PAF earlier acquired 15 S-70i units and is in the process of acquiring 32 more from Poland's PZL Mielec, which has a license from the US to manufacture the aircraft.

Teodoro also lauded Brunei Darussalam's significant contribution to the Mindanao peace process, particularly in the previous assignment of military personnel from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, the International Monitoring Team, and the Independent Decommissioning Body.

"With the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Secretary Teodoro enjoined Brunei Darussalam to assist in the development of the local economy and industries in Mindanao, such as in Islamic banking and investments, and strengthening of Islamic literacy for Filipino Ulama (Muslim scholars/clerics)," Andolong said.

Teodoro also underscored the need to enhance Islamic literacy to avoid misinterpretations and possible radicalization.

"Ambassador Mana reassured Brunei Darussalam's continuous economic support to Mindanao and welcomed the proposal in improving Islamic literacy in the Philippines as a way to counter regional terrorism and violent extremism," Andolong added. (PNA)