Phil. Marines capture Dawlah Islamiya Maute Group camp in Lanao Sur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Military forces captured an encampment of Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group in Lanao del Sur and recovered war materials and explosives, the Army here said.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said civilians in Marogong, Lanao del Sur have provided the Philippine Marines vital information about the presence of gunmen in the village of Bagumbayan.

After the intelligence information was confirmed, Major Gen. Galido said a law enforcement operation was launched by First Marine Brigade.

Galido said intelligence reports also showed that Abu Zacharia, the new leader of Dawlah Islamia-Maute Group, was sighted in the area with about 30 armed followers.

“The villagers noticed new faces in their village and alerted the troopers of Philippine Marines,” he said.

The local terrorist groups allied with ISIS were already gone during the 2 a.m. focused military operation.

They were remnants of Maute terrorist group that seized Marawi City in 2017, the military said.

Soldiers found war materials, including bomb making components, a manual in manufacturing homemade bombs, grenades and rocket propelled grenade launchers.

“We appreciated the cooperation of local government units and their community leaders to government forces for providing the military with intelligence information,” said Maj. Gen. Galido, also commander of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC).

“Security is everybody’s business, no single person is responsible for the security, we have to unite and work together,” he added.