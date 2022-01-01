PhilHealth 12 accredits LGU Midsayap as collecting agent

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - PhilHealth Regional Office XII has entered into a partnership with Midsayap Local Government Unit through a signing of Collection and Remittance Agreement (CRA) to establish efficient premium collection mechanism and make PhilHealth services closer to its members.

“LGU plays a vital role in achieving the call for Kalusugan Pangkalahatan and I personally thank LGU Midsayap thru Mayor Araña for opening their doors to PhilHealth and by safeguarding the needs of our members over other programs,” PhilHealth XII Regional Vice President, Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo P. Malate said.

Midsayap Mayor Romeo D. Araña, in his message, expressed his gratitude to PhilHealth XII for the positive response to their intention to be accredited as one of the collecting partners of PhilHealth.

He is also grateful for the establishment of PhilHealth Express which received positive feedbacks from his constituents for it has been of help to the people within the municipality as well as to the neighboring towns transacting PHilHealth services such as registration of members, issuance of PhilHealth ID, releasing of MDR, amendment/ updating of data and responding to inquiries.

Araña has also mentioned that with the signing of the CRA, people under his jurisdiction and neighboring municipalities will soon have access to easy payment transactions through the Municipal Treasurer’s Office.

“It will be a relief to the members who are paying their Philhealth contribution outside Midsayap area,” he added.

Councilor Maria Belen B. Sabio, Chairman of Committee on Finance, Budget and Appropriation and Ways and Means supported the same concern.

It is anticipated that as soon as the CRA will be signed by PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) Dante A. Gierran, the collection of PhilHealth premium shall commence by January 2022.

At present, Region XII has four accredited collecting LGUs: Banga, Kalamansig, Libungan, and Tupi. For complete list of PhilHealth Accredited Collecting Agents (ACAs), log on to https://www.philhealth.gov.ph/partners/collecting.

PhilHealth Regional Office XII will continue to tap other LGUs as partners in the collection of premiums to provide payment windows for members and stakeholders.

Present to witness during said CRA signing were PhilHealth XII Field Operations Division OIC Chief, Lorelie G. Bonilla with other Collection personnel: John G. Silabay - Fiscal Controller I and Joy S. Lizada - Senior Social Insurance Officer as well as Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) Head, Ivy E. Monderin and Cotabato LHIO Head, Sharihana G. Sali with Felices Franco - Fiscal Controller I were likewise present during the occasion.