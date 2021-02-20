Philhealth 12 celebrates 26th anniversary

Philhealth Regional Office XII commenced the month-long celebration of its 26th year with a thanksgiving mass at the Christ the King Cathedral, City of Koronadal on followed by a motorcade around the city’s major thoroughfares.

It also unveiled the different activities lined-up to underscore the theme, “Philhealth @26th: Patuloynanagmamalasakit at naglilingkodsaPamilyang Filipino.

With the help of Philippine Red Cross South Cotabato Chapter, it conducted a Blood-letting activity, where at least 25 employees joined and donated blood on February 9, 2021.

A display of anniversary shirts for the last 26 years was done at the Training Room to showcase the different images of the marketing shirts the employees used that contributed to the growth and accomplishments of the regional office. It likewise served as a reminder of their commitment to the Universal Health Care.

Highlighting this year’s celebration are the corporate social responsibility activities for the 27 residents of CotabatoBahay Maria Foundation, Inc in Cotabato City and 50 B’laan families in SitioUlo, Barangay Landan, Polomolok, South Cotabato on February 24 and 26, 2021 respectively. (Hanah Naanep)