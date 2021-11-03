Philhealth 12 donates desk top computers

KORONADAL CITY - PhiHealth Regional Office XII through its Disposal Committee handed over 23 units desktop computers during the turn over ceremony held lately in the City of Koronadal, South Cotabato

Prior to said event, Merlie C. Sabug, Management Services Division (MSD) Chief stated that the office has come up with a Disposal Committee per Presidential Decree No. 1445 regarding Ordaining and Instituting a Government Auditing Code of the Philippines and other Commission on Audit (COA) Policies for the purpose.

“The established committee officers and members was tasked to address the need of proper disposal management of unserviceable properties such as capital expenditure items, semi-expendable items and waste materials to uphold efficiency, economy, effectiveness in our quest to carry out public service….We are looking forward to have said equipment serve their purpose in the government’s pursuit to serve the public prudently amidst the challenge brought about by CORONA VIRUS,” she said.

Beneficiaries of said items were the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development R - XII (5units); Tacurong National High School, Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat(1unit); Liberty Elementary School (1unit) and San Jose Elementary School (1unit) in Norala, South Cotabato; Punong Grande Elementary School (1unit) and Purok Rizal Elementary School (1unit) in Banga, South Cotabato; Brgy. San Jose (2units), Brgy. Caloocan (1unit), Brgy. Morales (1unit), Brgy. San Isidro (1unit), Brgy. Conception (1unit), Brgy. Zone II (1unit) in Koronadal, South Cotabato; Brgy. Rizal (1unit), Brgy. Benitez (1unit) in Banga, South Cotabato; Brgy. Calabanit, Sarangani Province (1unit); Brgy. Salunayan, Midsayap, Cotabato Province (1unit); Brgy. Bunao, Tupi, South Cotabato (1unit) and Brgy. Saliao, Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat (1unit).

Having the authority and responsibility for the divestment/ disposal of property and other assets and legal basis on appropriate disposition of obsolete supplies/ materials and equipment per Property Supply Management System issued by the Commission on Audit, PhilHealth XII Acting Regional Vice President, Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo P. Malate in his message said that, “I hope that these computers will have their long way to go and serve the purpose of which they are meant to be.”

Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) Regional Director, Jennifer C. Britaña said that DHSUD being a newly created government agency and has no budget yet for the purchase of IT equipment is grateful to PhilHealth XII to be one of the recipients of the computer units.

“These five (5) units of desktop computers will surely help us in our operational efficiency considering that right now we still have the limited capacity to purchase our office supplies and equipment,” she said.

The rest of the recipients have likewise expressed their gratitude to the corporation and committed to utilize the computers they received for their operational efficiency.