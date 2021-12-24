  Friday Dec, 24 2021 09:05:45 AM

PhilHealth 12 holds outreach program for COVID 19 patients

HEALTH • 08:30 AM Fri Dec 24, 2021
11
 
(Hanah G. Naanep with reports from Nevin L. Hallegado)
Philhealth and City Mayor Eliordo Ogena hold outreach program for COVID-19 patients. (Philhealth photo)

KORONADAL CITY - At least 100 COVID 19 patients undergoing treatment at the COVID 19 isolation facilities managed by the Koronadal City Health Office have received pails of goods from PhilHealth XII.

The good were delivered during its outreach program and corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity on December 13 at the lobby of Koronadal City Hall led by PhilHealth 12 Regional Vice President Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo P. Malate.

In his message, Malate stressed the relevance of the program that has been part of the annual and year-long activities of PhilHealth in line with its founding anniversary beginning 14th Day of February.

This year’s 26Th anniversary theme “Patuloy na Nagmamalasakit at Naglilingkod sa Pamilyang Filipino,” serve as an assurance to all members that the corporation has remained committed and is always ready to serve with or without the pandemic.

Koronadal City Mayor Ogena, on his part, expressed his appreciation and gratitude that LGU Koronadal, particularly the COVID 19 patients under the care of the CHO, were chosen as beneficiaries of the outreach program.

He assured the corporation that LGU Koronadal will always support its programs as he anticipates for more partnership in the future.

Koronadal City Health Officer (CHO) Dr. Stephen Mortera was also grateful for the goods entrusted to the CHO saying this will significantly help the patients while on a mandatory quarantine in said facility.

The event was also graced by City Administrator Atty. Rene Jumilla. 

 

