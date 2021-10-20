PhilHealth Express starts serving P-PALMA

NIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - “No family should be left behind or neglected of proper medical attention simply because they do not have insurance. No family should be deprived simply because they cannot afford to pay the premium cost.”

These were the words of Midsayap Administrative Officer, Jesus Escondida, Jr representing Mayor Romeo D. Araña said during the launching of PhilHealth Express in Midsayap.

Escondida said it is their municipality’s commitment to ensure that those who cannot afford healthcare are provided with through PhilHealth.

Despite the pandemic, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer, Atty. Dante A. Gierran, CPA through a video clip said that the institution will continuously reach out to deliver quality service for its members and stakeholders. He also thanked the good mayor for providing PhilHealth the facility to set up the office.

Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo P. Malate, PhilHealth XII Acting Regional Vice President admitted that previously, the office has already established a Service Desk in said LGU but has encountered limitations in the resources needed like the internet for online services, space wide enough for clients to accommodate, budget for the operation and availability of human resource for manning the desk.

“This time, everything fell into place, with the LGU addressing the limitations by providing the space and internet connection for free. This came along with the realignment of Cotabato City under BARMM. Hence, the need to establish an office to cover the P-PALMA (Pigcawayan, Pikit, Alamada, Libungan and Aleosan) and neighboring areas which will soon be under the Local Health Insurance Office of Kidapawan. The presence of our office here in your municipality will allow our members and stakeholders to fully enjoy the convenience in making PhilHealth transactions right within the grounds of your municipality,” he added.

For the time being, said office is open at least twice a week, Tuesday and Thursday, from 8am to 4pm. Soon as the request for additional manpower will be approved, clients in the area will enjoy the full operation from Mondays to Fridays.

Members can enjoy the processing/encoding of membership application forms, verification of PhilHealth number, updating and printing of Member Data Record (MDR)as well as printing of PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN) cards.

It provides convenience among PhilHealth members, employers and others as they need not go to the banks to pay their premium contribution since they can transact through the Treasurer’s Office for their premium payment related concerns.

“We are also looking into the RHU eventually becoming a Konsulta Provider. Truly, LGU Midsayap can be a ONE STOP SHOP for PhilHealth related transactions,” ARVP Malate further said.