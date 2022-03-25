PhilHealth virtual front desk now in PRO-12

KORONADAL CITY - To make PhilHealth services more accessible and convenient to the public, PhilHealth Regional Office XII through the Field Operations Division recently launched the PhilHealth Virtual Front Desk (PVFD) with the Local Government Unit (LGU) representatives, employers and SOCSKSARGEN influencers.

PhilHealth Regional Office X Field Operations Division Chief, Mae Rebenito Dizon, conceptualized this innovation as a Capstone Project under the Public Management Development Program of the Development Academy of the Philippines.

“Considering the pandemic restrictions, the limited number of PhilHealth offices nationwide, and the lack of a more efficient online registration facility at the moment, this Capstone Project called the PhilHealth Virtual Front Desk (PVFD), was conceptualized with the objective of ensuring the Filipinos’ access to PhilHealth and other Universal Health Care (UHC) benefits to support the attainment of the goals and objectives of Ambisyon Natin 2040, EODB law, and Government Quality Program,” Dizon said.

“Specifically, the PVFD aims to provide an alternative touchpoint for clients to safely transact with PhilHealth anytime and anywhere for their membership and other PhilHealth requirements using an online platform. Through this innovation, Philhealth offers another client touchpoint to increase its membership registration rate and enhance its frontline services with the effective use of information and communication technology in providing the necessary support to its members for their immediate availment of benefits, especially under a pandemic,” she added.

The PVFD is a 24/7 web-based application system that is accessible for all clients using a computer or mobile phone with internet connection.

Just like walk-in transactions at the Local Health Insurance Offices (LHIOs), PVFD offers similar frontline services related to membership, contributions, accreditation, benefits, and other PhilHealth related inquiries.

Those who prefer to talk to a Virtual Assistant (VA), an online meet up using Google Meet, Zoom, or Messenger may be set up on appointment basis through the PVFD.

These online transactions follow a queuing system using a “first in, first out” order and are being facilitated by VAs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday except holidays.

In short, the PVFD is a virtual gateway for PhilHealth frontline services using this link: https://pvfd.philhealth.gov.ph especially for those who are unable to personally transact through the LHIOs.

“With our vision, ‘Bawat Filipino Miyembro, Bawat Miyembro Protektado, Kalusugan ng Lahat Segurado,’ rest assured that PVFD will just be one of the many innovations the corporation will deliver the best health care assistance every Juan deserves,” said Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo P. Malate, PhilHealth XII Regional Vice President.