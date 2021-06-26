PhilHealth XII inks MOA with Sta. Catalina MPC

KORONADAL CITY - Through a virtual event, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) Regional Office XII inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Sta. Catalina Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SCMC) for the enrolment of the latter’s employees under the former’s Group Enrolment program.

PhilHealth XII Acting Regional Vice President Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo P. Malate said that the GEP is in line with the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law and serves as an avenue by which unregistered Filipinos can enlist to the National Health Insurance Program.

The initiative also helps SCMC in further fulfilling its social responsibility with its employees during this pandemic by providing contactless transaction in the new normal environment.

It offers hassle-free membership enrolment and payment process.

In addition, workers in contract of service, job order and project-based personnel, both public and private, and low-income LGU constituents such as barangay health workers, barangay nutrition scholars, and volunteers may enroll through this facility.

The benefits that may be enjoyed upon enrolment include automatic eligibility upon admission and entitlement to the No Balance Billing (NBB) policy which guarantees no out-of-pocket expense if admitted in wards of government health facilities.

The NBB is previously available only for indigents, senior citizens, and Kasambahay members of PhilHealth.

During the press conference, Malate clarified that SCMC will not be accredited as a collecting agent of PhilHealth, but shall only facilitate registration of enrollees, submit list of separated employees, coordinate the continuance of its group enrolment with PhilHealth, and fulfill other obligations as stated in the MOA.

PhilHealth shall ensure that SCMC has complied with the pre-requisites of contactless enrolment process, disseminate updates on corporate policies via virtual meetings, assist SCMC’s point person in payment processing, manage concerns on data recording, and respond to inquiries on benefit availments.

“It is our way of making the UHC Program achieve its purpose of becoming more available and accessible for all, especially during this challenging times,” Engr. Eugenio C. Donatos, II, PhilHealth XII Field Operations Division Chief, said.

Government or private institutions intending to adopt the program must submit a letter of commitment; memorandum of agreement; and non-disclosure agreement.

The GEP will commence upon SCMC’s submission of the required documents via email.

PhilHealth will then provide them with a template for employee list submission and sanitize the data for the final list.

SCMC Vice Chairperson Danielo N. Baliguat thanked PhilHealth for the said partnership.

“Rest assured that we will fulfill our obligation as stated in this Memorandum of Agreement. After all, this is for the benefit of our members and this institution as well. We give you our total commitment,” he said.

“We will even provide a facility for collection where members themselves will never get a chance to get infected by the virus,” added Ma. Fe Pineda, SCMC Pres. Roxas Branch Manager.

Donatos was grateful the SCMC and its management for taking the lead in adopting the program.

“We are happy that during this period, we can still work together and help those who need our assistance,” Donatos said.

He also lauded the management for supporting LHIO Kidapawan and those involved in the conduct of the virtual meet. (Hanah G. Naanep, PRO III)