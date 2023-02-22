  Wednesday Feb, 22 2023 11:27:42 PM

Philippine-Australian Armies begin military exercises in Maguindanao Norte

Local News • 10:15 AM Wed Feb 22, 2023
68
By: 
6th ID Public Affairs Office

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte - The Philippines-Australia Army-to-Army Exercise 2023-1 was formally opened during a ceremony held at the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division Grandstand, Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on February 20, 2023.

The event was presided over by Brigadier General Jovencio Gonzales Philippine Army, Assistant Division Commander for Operations along with Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Lopsik, Assistant Australian Defence Attaché.
On behalf of the Division Commander Major General Alex Rillera, Brig. Gen. Gonzales expressed his profound gratitude to the Australian Government for choosing 6ID as their partner on this endeavor.

“This training will pave a way for our soldiers to acquire new skills, sharpen existing ones, perform better, increase productivity, and be better leaders. Our cooperation truly promotes our shared vision for a peaceful, inclusive, and resilient region of sovereign states” Brig. Gen. Gonzales added. 

