Philippine Serpent Eagle rescued in Tacurong City

KORONADAL CITY - A juvenile Philippine serpent eagle was turned over on Friday (January 13) to the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Tacurong City after it was rescued by a student.

CENR Officer Dr. Badjury H. Mustapha said that Keith Chester, a senior high school student from Notre Dame of Tacurong College, sought the assistance of police officers in Barangay New Carmen after he found the wildlife weak and unable to fly.

Patrolman Romnick Cana Valenzuela turned over the eagle DENR-CENRO Tacurong City for proper handling and care.

“After its full recovery, we will release it back to its natural habitat,” Dr. Mustapha said. (With report and photos from DENR-CENRO Tacurong City) | RSCIGM