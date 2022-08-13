Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.8 jolts mainland Mindanao
20
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 5.8 hit mainland Mindanao at 2:25 p.m. today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
It was tectonic in origin and was traced 11 km west f South Upi, Maguindanao and 59 km from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.
No casualty was reported and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.
Below are the reported intensities.
|
Reported Intensities :
|
Intensity V- Cotabato City
Instrumental Intensities: