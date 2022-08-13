  Saturday Aug, 13 2022 03:26:23 PM

Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.8 jolts mainland Mindanao

Breaking News • 14:45 PM Sat Aug 13, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 5.8 hit mainland Mindanao at 2:25 p.m. today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

It was tectonic in origin and was traced 11 km west f South Upi, Maguindanao and 59 km from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

No casualty was reported and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

Below are the reported intensities.

Reported Intensities     :

 

 

 

 

Intensity V- Cotabato City
Intensity IV- General Santos City
Intensity II- Davao City; Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III- Zamboanga City
Intensity II- Kidapawan City
Intensity I- Davao City

 

