Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.8 jolts mainland Mindanao

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 5.8 hit mainland Mindanao at 2:25 p.m. today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

It was tectonic in origin and was traced 11 km west f South Upi, Maguindanao and 59 km from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

No casualty was reported and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

Below are the reported intensities.