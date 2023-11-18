  Saturday Nov, 18 2023 02:13:22 PM

Phivolcs records 39 aftershocks after Magnitude 6.8 quake in Sarangani

Local News • 06:00 AM Sat Nov 18, 2023
Edwin O. Fernandez
Vechiles parked otuside STI Gen. Santos City were damaged by fallen debris following the quake. The photo was shared by netizen on Facebook.

GEN. SANTOS CITY - The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 39 aftershocks of the Magnitude 6.8 (not 7.2 as earlier reported) that hit Sarangani town in Davao Occidental Friday.

The latest came at 5:15 am and was recorded at magnitude 3.7 about 35 kilometers west of Glan, Sarangani.

Phivolcs recorded the strongest at Magnitude 3.9 which came at 4:24 or 10 minutes after the Magnitude 6.8 struck and traced about 28 kilometers west of Maasim, Sarangani.

Meanwhile, over 70 students from Tboli National High School have experienced nausea and vomiting following the tremor.

About 30 were rushed to RHU Tboli and 40 to Moorehouse Mission Hospital.

Based on the report given by MDDRMO-Tboli, the majority of the students rescued experienced hyperventilation.

