Phivolcs warns of more aftershocks from Davao quake

MANILA – An official of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has reminded those residing near the epicenter of the magnitude 6 earthquake that jolted Davao de Oro Wednesday to be cautious of structures and tension cracks.

In the Laging Handa briefing Thursday, Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said aftershocks from the earthquake that struck 9 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Compostela may last for days or even weeks.

Bacolcol said Phivolcs is expecting small to moderate aftershocks to occur near the epicenter.

"The public is advised to be cautious of the structures that (were) visibly weakened as a result of the earthquake last night. If your house has cracks, refrain from entering it for the meantime. Consult your municipal or city engineering office for advice," he said.

Bacolcol said people around the mountainous areas near the earthquake's epicenter should check the slopes for tension cracks.

These cracks may cause landslides so people should be prepared, he said, adding that "In case of another strong earthquake, do the duck, cover and hold.”

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Phivolcs logged 383 aftershocks from the magnitude 6 earthquake. At least 59 of these were plotted or located, and one was felt.