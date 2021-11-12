  Friday Nov, 12 2021 02:58:45 PM

Physician licensure exam top notcher is from Tacurong City

11:45 AM Fri Nov 12, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

TACURONG CITY -- The people of Tacurong City are celebrating the victory of a son of Tacurong as he topped this year's physician licensure examination!

"The people of Tacurong congratulates Dr. Ian Gabriel A. Juyad for being Top 1 in the October 2021 Physician Licensure Examination," the city government said in its FB page.

Dr. Juyad received an 87.50 rating. He graduated Cum Laude from the University of the Philippines - Manila.

"May God continue to bless you in your endeavors in the profession," the city govenrment said.

On Thursday, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,677 of 2,302 aspiring doctors passed the October, November Physician Licensure Exams (PLE).

The implementation of health protocols due to the pandemic forced the PRC to change examination schedule which was originally scheduled for September but was moved to October 30 to 31 and November 1 to 2.

 

 

