Physician slain in Pikit gun attack

Local News • 09:00 AM Fri Jul 23, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
The hospital owned by the victim and the spot where he was shot. (Photo courtesy of Pikit PNP via Norhana Sansaluna)

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Unidentified gunmen riding tandem on a motorbike shot dead a physician in Pikit, North Cotabato.

The victim was jogging near Pikit Central Elementary School at past 5:45 a.m., when attacked by motorcycle riding gunmen, Police Major Mautin Pangandigan.

Major Pangandigan, Pikit municipal police office chief, said Dr. Robert Cadulong, owner of Cadulong Medical Hospital in Poblacion Pikit, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital he owned.

Witnesses told police they saw two men on motorbike coming closer to the unsuspecting physician.

Without provocation, the back-rider pulled a pistol and opened fire on the unsuspecting physician at 5:45 a.m.

He sustained gunshot wounds in various parts of his body and was declared dead on arrival in the hospital that he owned.

The suspects who were sporting black face masks,black jackets and head gears quickly fled toward nearby town of Pagalungan, Maguindanao.

Dr. Cadulong once served as municipal health officer of Pagalungan and Datu Montawal, both of Maguindanao.

Investigation continues. 

 

