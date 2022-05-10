Piñol concedes defeat, vows to push bamboo greening program

COTABATO CITY – Senatorial aspirant Emmanuel Piñol today conceded defeat but vowed to continue his advocacy on agriculture as private person.

In a statement released to public a day after the country’s national and local elections chose set of new leaders, Piñol, former secretary of the agriculture and chair of Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said the people have spoken.

“The Filipino people have spoken, new leaders to lead this country in the coming three years,” he said in Filipino.

“I offered my services but was not given the chance and that is one thing I have to accept with an open heart,” he added.

He went on appreciating the works of his supporters and those who supported him in his advocacy to help improve the agriculture and fisher sector of the Philippines.

“I cannot embrace all of you and tell you how much I appreciate your sacrifices,” he said.

He said he may have not succeeded in this election but his advocacy to push forward voices of farmers and fisher folks will continue.

“I will continue our Green Philippines program and Food Self-Sufficiency Advocacy,” he stressed.

“Our giant bamboo program will continue so it will reach other parts of the country,” Piñol said.

Back to his farm in Kidapawan after 90 days of hectic campaign activities using his own money and resources plus assistance from frineds, Piñol thanked the Almighty that during the campaign he did not utter one single word that destroys the credibility of his political archrivals.

Based on partial and unofficial results from Comelec aggregated data as of 10 a.m. May 10, Piñol got 3,409,355 votes in 104,071 of 107,785 clustered precincts that were transmitted to the server.