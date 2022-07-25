  Monday Jul, 25 2022 01:40:16 AM

Pikit, Montawal flooded, placed under state of calamity

Local News • 18:15 PM Sun Jul 24, 2022
John M. Unson
A flooded area in Pikit, North Cotabato. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY -- Municipal councilors separately placed under state of calamity two flooded neighboring towns in special sessions over the weekend.

The adjoining Datu Montawal in Maguindanao and Pikit in North Cotabato are close to the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, a catch basin for more than a dozen rivers that spring from hinterlands in provinces around.

Flashfloods swept through dozens of barangays in both towns after the delta overflowed last week following heavy downpours.

Balumol Cadiding, Datu Montawal municipal disaster risk reduction and management officer, said their local government unit is now attending to the needs of evacuees.

Pikit Mayor Sumulong Sultan told reporters Sunday no less than P60 million worth of rice and corn crops were destroyed as flashfloods hit barangays in their municipality.

The Pikit Sangguniang Bayan declared a state of calamity in the municipality last weekend to enable the office of the mayor to utilize municipal funds for calamity response operations.

The Datu Montawal SB had also placed the entire municipality under state of calamity on recommendation of barangay officials and members of the local disaster response council.  

 

