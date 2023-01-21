  Saturday Jan, 21 2023 06:39:11 AM

Pikit village councilman slain in Cotabato City gun attack

Local News • 22:45 PM Fri Jan 20, 2023
44
By: 
DXMS Radyo bida

COTABATO CITY - Unidentified gunman shot dead a village councilman of Pikit, North Cotabato while in front of a mall here Friday night.

A police spot report on shooting incident forwarded to Colonel Querubin Manalang showed that the shooting occured at 6 p.m. along Sinsuat Avenue, Barangay Rosary Heights 9, Cotabato City, particularly within the compound of Al Nor convention center.

Police station 2 operatives identified the fatality as Kingdom Manongkaling Mangansakan, Barangay Kagawad of Barangay Makasendeg, Pikit, North Cotabato.

Police said Mangansakan sustained gunshot wounds in the head and body from caliber .45 pistol.

He was rushed to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center just across the stgreet but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Initial information posted on social media, specifically Facebook, said the Mangansakan was to marry a women Saturday at Al Nor Complex.

Police are yet to confirm nor deny the report.  They said investigation is still on going.  

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Pikit village councilman slain in Cotabato City gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Unidentified gunman shot dead a village councilman of Pikit, North Cotabato while in front of a mall here Friday night. A police...

Bangsamoro Business Congress recognizes Cotabato Light

LOOK: Cotabato Light received a plaque of appreciation from the Bangsamoro Business Council for its partnership and continued support to the...

AFP to install Maj. Gen. Galido as new Westmincom chief

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is set to install a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1990 Bigkis-...

32 Moro extremists yield to BARMM police

COTABATO CITY  – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) welcomed on Thursday 32 Moro extremists who...

EU, UNICEF expands programs in BARMM

COTABATO CITY --- Stakeholders took as a vote of confidence for the Bangsamoro government the expansion of the peace and development efforts of the...