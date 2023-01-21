Pikit village councilman slain in Cotabato City gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Unidentified gunman shot dead a village councilman of Pikit, North Cotabato while in front of a mall here Friday night.

A police spot report on shooting incident forwarded to Colonel Querubin Manalang showed that the shooting occured at 6 p.m. along Sinsuat Avenue, Barangay Rosary Heights 9, Cotabato City, particularly within the compound of Al Nor convention center.

Police station 2 operatives identified the fatality as Kingdom Manongkaling Mangansakan, Barangay Kagawad of Barangay Makasendeg, Pikit, North Cotabato.

Police said Mangansakan sustained gunshot wounds in the head and body from caliber .45 pistol.

He was rushed to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center just across the stgreet but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Initial information posted on social media, specifically Facebook, said the Mangansakan was to marry a women Saturday at Al Nor Complex.

Police are yet to confirm nor deny the report. They said investigation is still on going.