Plantation laborer dead, 3 hurt in `accidental’ grenade blast

COTABATO CITY ---- A sugarcane plantation worker was killed while three were hurt Thursday night in Matalam, Cotabato when one of them accidentally set off a grenade he was playing with.

Major Arniel Melocotones, chief of the Matalam Municipal Police Station, said Friday the fatality, Oto Biangan Lamalan, died instantly from shrapnel wounds.

Three of Lamalan’s companions injured in the explosion, Esmael Landing, Anggara Mangadta and Kentol Macaalay, all Maguindanaons, are now confined in a hospital.

An initial police report has no mention of who among the victims was responsible for the grenade blast in an equipment depot of a sugarcane plantation in Barangay Kidama, Matalam.

Investigators from the Matalam police said one of the victims had unconsciously removed the safety pin of the grenade he was showing to companions, setting it off.

Investigators are still trying to determine from where the grenade had come from, the victims being civilian farm laborers.