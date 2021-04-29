  Thursday Apr, 29 2021 08:04:53 PM

Plumber electrocuted, companions hurt 

Local News • 11:15 AM Thu Apr 29, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson

NORTH COTABATO --- A plumber died while two others suffered burns when they accidentally touched a power relay cable while fixing an overhead water supply facility in Pigcawayan town Thursday.

The 45-year-old Jesus Tagaan died on the spot from electrocution.

His companions, the siblings Meynard, 30, and the 51-year-old Rene Calimos, were immediately rushed to a hospital by responding rescuers from the Pigcawayan local government unit.

The Pigcawayan municipal police said the victims were setting up a water supply system near the barangay hall in Barangay Balogo when they got electrocuted.

A policeman, Sgt. Atilano Arandilla III, who helped bring the victims down from the tall water tank, was injured when he fell while trying to carry one of the victims down where an ambulance was waiting.

The local government unit of Pigcawayan, located in the first district of North Cotabato province, is extending help to the victims through the municipal disaster risk reduction and management council.

