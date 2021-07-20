PNP chief: BARMM cops more disciplined now

COTABATO CITY –Police Director General Guillermo Eleazar today assured leaders of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao that the police organization in the country is more discipline now than before.

Eleazar told Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), that the police in the Bangsamoro region are now well organized, well disciplined and more ready to serve and protect the Bangsamoro.

“Personally I was surprised to see our police stations in the region where I visited unannounced,” Eleazar said. “Due to bad weather, our helicopter was diverted to police station in Sulu which was not part of our itinerary and I was surprised the station was very clean, organized and beautiful.”

Eleazar was referring to Jolo municipal police office and the Sulu provincial police office that he described as neat, clean and beautiful.

“Bad weather brought us here to conduct surprise inspection in Jolo town police office and provincial office, congratulations you are always ready,” he told police officials in the Bangsamoro region.

Eleazar was briefed by Sinarimbo on the support provided by the Ministry of the Interior and the Local Government to the PNP in BARMM as well as the Bureau of Fire Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

The PNP chief appreciated and lauded BARMM for the assistance extended to the police organization.

Speaking to police officers and BARMM officials, Eleazar said he was pushing for the Intensified Cleanliness Policy.

“Small problems must be addressed immediately to prevent these problems from getting worst,” he said, adding that he found out that police offices across the region have observe cleanliness in the offices, cleanliness in the ranks and cleanliness in the communities.”

“You know, our people when they want police support or assistance, they will not go to me in Camp Crame, they will not go to PRO-BAR, they will not go to Maguindanao police office but they will go to police stations nearest them,” he added.

“If our office station is clean, our police officers are smart and disciplined, ready to protect, our people will come to seek help and eventually and support us,” Eleazar said.

After meeting BARMM officials, Eleazar and party proceeded to Marawi City Tuesday to complete is 3-day “BARMM tour.”

Earlier, Gen. Eleazar met with Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon, Fr. Clifford Bayra and Fr. Ben Toreto at the bishop's palace.

On Sunday, Eleazar visited the police provincial offices in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and PRO-BAR regional office in Parang, Maguindanao Monday afternoon.

His party is expected to return to Camp Crame later Tuesday. (PNA)