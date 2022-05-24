  Tuesday May, 24 2022 06:13:47 PM

PNP: Lanao Sur special polls “peaceful, orderly, quiet”

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 17:45 PM Tue May 24, 2022
15
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez and Drema Quitayen Bravo
Police secure the inside and outside of voting precincts in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur and police claimed the balloting was generally peaceful with no untoward incident reported. (Photos from PRO-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY – Police said the special elections in 12 villages in Lanao del Sur have been going on smoothly without any hindrances.

Lt. Colonel Ajid Manalumpong, Lanao del Sur police provincial spokesperson, told DXMS Radyo Bida that voters peacefully cast their votes as early as 6 a.m. Tuesday in 15 clustered precincts scattered in 12 villages of Tubaran.

“Everything is going on smoothly, we are only waiting for the closure of voting at 7 p.m. then we transport election materials to Marawi City,” Lt. Colonel Manalumpong said in a phone interview.

More than 12,000 police and soldiers are securing the balloting in the villages of Malaganding, Metadicop,

Datumanong, Tangcal 3, Guiarong, Tangcal 1, Tangcal 2, Paigoay 2, Baguiangun, Paigoay 1, Mindamudag, Wago, Pagalamatan, Riantaran, and Gadongan.

“So far no glitches, no other issues, no problem,” Lt. Manalumpong added.

Lt. Gen. Chiquito M Malayo, commander, Area Police Command-Western Mindanao together with Maj. Gen. Valeriano T De Leon, director for oeprations and Brig. Gen. Arthur R Cabalona, BARMM police director, visited Tubaran and inspected the polling precincts.

“This is to boost the morale of the troops to have a peaceful, orderly, and SAFE conduct of the special elections 2022,” Malayo told reporters covering the special balloting.

“We hope and pray that until closing time today everything will be okay,” Lt. Colonel Manalumpong told PNA in a phone interview.

Volunteer for National Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) corroborated Lt. Colonel Manalumpong’s assessment and said the election was generally peaceful.

A voter, asking not to be named, said this is the most peaceful election in his town where it seems the number of soldiers and police surpassed the number of voters in voting centers. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PNP: Lanao Sur special polls “peaceful, orderly, quiet”

COTABATO CITY – Police said the special elections in 12 villages in Lanao del Sur have been going on smoothly without any hindrances. Lt. Colonel...

MILG-BARMM continues projects to capacitate LGUs

COTABATO CITY – Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao...

Duterte hopes monkeypox less fatal than Covid-19

MANILA – President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Monday expressed hope that the monkeypox outbreak being reported mostly in Europe would not be as fatal...

Fair weather, chances of rains over Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA -- Fair weather will prevail over the Visayas and Mindanao, but rains are likely in the afternoon, a forecaster said Tuesday. "The...

1 dead in AFP offensives vs. terror group in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - The Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, launched Monday a preemptive military operations to...