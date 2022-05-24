PNP: Lanao Sur special polls “peaceful, orderly, quiet”

COTABATO CITY – Police said the special elections in 12 villages in Lanao del Sur have been going on smoothly without any hindrances.

Lt. Colonel Ajid Manalumpong, Lanao del Sur police provincial spokesperson, told DXMS Radyo Bida that voters peacefully cast their votes as early as 6 a.m. Tuesday in 15 clustered precincts scattered in 12 villages of Tubaran.

“Everything is going on smoothly, we are only waiting for the closure of voting at 7 p.m. then we transport election materials to Marawi City,” Lt. Colonel Manalumpong said in a phone interview.

More than 12,000 police and soldiers are securing the balloting in the villages of Malaganding, Metadicop,

Datumanong, Tangcal 3, Guiarong, Tangcal 1, Tangcal 2, Paigoay 2, Baguiangun, Paigoay 1, Mindamudag, Wago, Pagalamatan, Riantaran, and Gadongan.

“So far no glitches, no other issues, no problem,” Lt. Manalumpong added.

Lt. Gen. Chiquito M Malayo, commander, Area Police Command-Western Mindanao together with Maj. Gen. Valeriano T De Leon, director for oeprations and Brig. Gen. Arthur R Cabalona, BARMM police director, visited Tubaran and inspected the polling precincts.

“This is to boost the morale of the troops to have a peaceful, orderly, and SAFE conduct of the special elections 2022,” Malayo told reporters covering the special balloting.

“We hope and pray that until closing time today everything will be okay,” Lt. Colonel Manalumpong told PNA in a phone interview.

Volunteer for National Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) corroborated Lt. Colonel Manalumpong’s assessment and said the election was generally peaceful.

A voter, asking not to be named, said this is the most peaceful election in his town where it seems the number of soldiers and police surpassed the number of voters in voting centers.