  Monday Apr, 25 2022 05:14:00 PM

PNP Parang issues tips to avoid GCash cp snatching

USEFUL TIPS • 11:30 AM Mon Apr 25, 2022
69
By: 
Parang MPS

COTABATO CITY - A friendly reminded from PNP-Parang, Maguindanao,

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Police: Business rivalry possible motive in bus bombing

PARANG, Maguindanao - The perpetrators of Sunday’s bus bombing here planted two explosives in the vehicle but only one went off, hurting six...

PNP Parang issues tips to avoid GCash cp snatching

COTABATO CITY - A friendly reminded from PNP-Parang, Maguindanao,

MOTC-BARMM Minister Hermoso also condemns bus bombing

We strongly condemn the recent IED explosion inside the back portion of Rural Tours Bus with body no. 10738 that resulted in the wounding of at least...

6th ID chief condemns Rural Tours bus bombing that hurt 6

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao — Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division commander, has condemned the Rural Transit Bus bomb attack in Parang,...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for April 28

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces power service interruption along Mabini Street, Barangay Bagua 3,...