PNP probes attack on DOST exec in Koronadal City

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, on Thursday ordered the local police to probe Wednesday's attack against an official of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Koronadal City.

Initial reports said the victim, Engineer Normina Pahm, assistant regional director of DOST-12 (Soccsksargen), was with her co-workers waiting for the service vehicle that will transport them to their office in Barangay Saravia when a gunman approached and shot the victim.

The suspect quickly fled while Pahm was immediately brought to the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound in the right shoulder.

Eleazar ordered the Koronadal City Police Office to immediately secure the victim, who is now in stable condition.

“The assurance that these criminal elements would be arrested and held accountable for their illegal activities remain the best anti-crime strategy. I am hoping that the PRO-12 will look into this case thoroughly so that the perpetrators will be arrested and charged," Eleazar said in a statement.

At present, police investigators are checking the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage in the area for possible identification of the suspect.

Eleazar reminded all police offices to secure officials of provincial and regional field offices of the different national government agencies, particularly those who have received threats, so they could continue to perform their function as public servants without fearing for their safety. (PNA)