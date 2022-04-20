  Wednesday Apr, 20 2022 03:22:59 PM

PNP reminds candidates to coordinate with authorities

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 15:15 PM Wed Apr 20, 2022
5
By: 
Christopher Lloyd Caliwan

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) urged candidates in this year's elections and the public to coordinate with authorities for their security and safety.

"We would like to remind our candidates and the public at large na importante ang koordinasyon (that it is important to coordinate with authorities), so the PNP can provide security assistance para maiwasan na mangyari ang kahit anong kaguluhan (to avoid any trouble)," PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba said in a statement issued Tuesday evening.

"Hindi naman pinagbabawal ang area security lalo na sa identified high-risk zone (Area security is not prohibited in an identified high-risk zone). What the Election code prohibits is the employment of bodyguards without the Certificate of Authority," he said.

The PNP official came out with the reminder following the shooting during a meeting with presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman’s camp with members of the indigenous peoples in Quezon, Bukidnon.

Two persons were injured during the incident.

"It is premature to say that the motive is election-related since we are still gathering enough evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding the incident," Alba said. (PNA) 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PNP reminds candidates to coordinate with authorities

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) urged candidates in this year's elections and the public to coordinate with authorities for...

Flood victims in Salibo town gets relief support

COTABATO CITY --- Flood-stricken families in 17 barangays in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao received Tuesday relief supplies from the Philippine National...

OCM’s Biggest Loser Program participants undergo nutrition counselling

COTABATO CITY— Participants of the Office of the Chief Minister’s (OCM) ‘Biggest Loser Program’ underwent nutrition counselling  here on Monday...

Cop killed, 3 arrested in Zamboanga del Sur gunfight

COTABATO CITY --- A policeman was killed while another was hurt in a brief clash with gunmen in Sominot, Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday morning....

2 IEDs explodes as Gov. Mangudadatu's convoy passes by in North-South Upi area

NABALAM ANG DALOY NG TRAPIKO sa highway mula South Upi patungong North Upi matapos na dalawang roadside bomb ang sumabog sa Barangay Nangi habang...