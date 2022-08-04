  Thursday Aug, 04 2022 02:45:57 PM

PNP-SAF die in “gun accident”

Local News • 12:15 PM Thu Aug 4, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - A member of the police’s elite Special Action force was killed in what seemed a gun accident Wednesday inside the camp here of the Police Regional Office-12.

Companions of Police Corporal John Paul Dayang Alintana heard a gunshot in their barracks and, as they checked, saw him sprawled on the floor, bleeding.

Alintana died on the spot.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of PRO-12, has ordered an extensive probe on the incident.  

Tagum asked the immediate family of Alintana to give investigators from the General Santos City Police Office time to wrap up their probe on the incident. 

