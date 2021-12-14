PNP task group to probe murder of Mlang siblings, bounty for suspects' arrest rose to P500K

M’LANG, North Cotabato – Authorities formed Monday a special investigation task group (SITG) to look deeper into the killing of the two young siblings in Barangay Bagontapay here on Dec. 10.

In an interview, Lt. Realan Manon, town police chief, said the SITG is composed of investigators from the police provincial office, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – North Cotabato, the Scene of the Crime Operatives, and the local police.

Lt. Mary Grace Clua, the head of the CIDG-North Cotabato, will lead the special body.

SAMANTALA, umabot na sa P500,000 ang pabuyang ibibigay sa mga makakapagturo sa mga suspek na pumatay sa magkapatid na Maguad sa Bagontapay, M'lang, North Cotabato nakaraang Biyernes.

Naglaan na rin ng dagdag na P250,000 si M'lang Mayor Russel Abonado para sa ikakahuli ng mga suspek.

Nauna ng nagbigay ng P200,000 na pabuya ang Sangguniang Bayan ng M'lang sa pamamagitan ni Vice Mayor Joselito Piñol para sa reward money, habang dagdag na P50,000 na pabuya naman ang mula kay Tulunan Mayor Pip Limbungan.

On Dec. 10, three unidentified men stabbed to death siblings Crizzle Gwynn, 18, and her younger brother, inside their house in Barangay Bagontapay around 2 p.m.

Another girl, the victims’ visiting cousin, managed to hide in a small room in the house and locked herself in after witnessing the commotion between the two victims and the attackers.

“She was able to post on social media asking for help,” Mamon said.

He said the SITG intends to speed up the resolution of the crime through the corroboration of evidence and statements of potential witnesses.

The survivor is now under the care of the municipal social welfare office.

“We are set to dig down on the case to give justice to the victims and their family,” Mamon said.

On Saturday, the town council with M’lang Vice Mayor Joselito Piñol as presiding officer, and Mayor Pip Limbungan of adjacent Tulunan town offered a reward of PHP200,000 and PHP50,000, respectively, to get the persons behind the attack.

M’lang Mayor Russel Abonado has also vowed to give a reward of a still unspecified amount for the arrest of the perpetrators.

Piñol said he has also requested the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a separate probe on the case.

All three officials have strongly condemned the incident and wanted the culprits to be arrested soonest. (PNA)