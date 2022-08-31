Police, Army jointly hunting suspects in ambush of cops

COTABATO CITY - The police and military are together searching for 10 suspects in the fatal ambush Tuesday of the municipal police chief of Ampatuan, Maguindanao and his aide.

In a statement Wednesday, the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said the suspects, led by Guiapar Abdulkarim, are identified with the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of PRO-BAR, separately told reporters Wednesday that the Army’s 6th Infantry Division is helping them locate the culprits.

Abdulkarim and his nine followers were tagged in the ambush on Tuesday morning of a police team in Barangay Kapinpilan, Ampatuan that resulted in the death of the town’s police chief, Lt. Reynaldo Samson, and his aide, Corporal Salipudin Endab.

Three others, M/Sgt. Renante Quinalayo and Corporals Rogelio Dela Cuesta, Jr. and Marc Clint Dayaday, were seriously wounded in the attack, now confined in a hospital.

Units of PRO-BAR and 6th ID are in pursuit of Abdulkarim and his followers --- Bantukan Andog, Sala Tunda, Johari Abdulbasser Guinaid, Phepe Saptulah, Abdulrah Sapal, Bobot Kamsa and a certain “Commander Jacket” --- whom local officials said were responsible for the atrocity.

Samson and his subordinates were on their way to an interior area in Barangay Kapinpilan to arrest robbery suspect Kamir Kambal based on a warrant issued by Judge Anabelle Piang of Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in Maguindanao when their attackers, positioned at one side of the road shot their vehicle with assault rifles.

Samson and Endab died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

The national headquarters of the Philippine National Police has reportedly replaced Maguindanao’s police director, Col. Christopher Panapan, following Tuesday’s incident.

Officials of PRO-BAR in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao said Wednesday there are indeed reports spreading around hinting that Panapan shall be replaced by Col. Roel Rullan Sermese.

“But honestly we can’t confirm that at this early because we don’t have a document yet pertaining to that,” a senior police officer said Wednesday.