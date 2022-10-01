  Saturday Oct, 01 2022 11:26:54 PM

Police, Army secure troubled Maguindanao town

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 21:30 PM Sat Oct 1, 2022
25
By: 
John M. Unson
Members of the Datu Odin Sinsuat police patrol in a commercial area in the municipality. (From DOS Municipal Police Station)

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- The police and Army deployed here peacekeeping teams following Friday’s murder near a mosque a Moro datu belonging to a ruling clan.

Two were killed, Datu Jamael Sinsuat, a former barangay chairman here, and his still unidentified attacker.

The nephew of Sinsuat, Darius, was wounded in another shooting incident here hours later.

Sinsuat was to board his vehicle, from a mosque, when he was approached and shot by the suspect from behind.

Sinsuat’s companions returned fire, killing the suspect instantly. 

Local officials are certain the two separate incidents were related.

The father of Darius, Datu Bimbo, is an older sibling of the slain Sinsuat.

Brig. Gen. Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office, said Saturday there is now a peacekeeping team here, composed of operatives from the Maguindanao Provincial Police and units directly under PRO-BAR.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Army personnel under a unit covering this town have also been positioned in strategic areas in support of PRO-BAR’s effort to prevent a repeat of Friday’s two violent incidents that forced a number of families to evacuate to safer areas. 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Jail congestion rate sa BARMM bumaba ng 44 percent

COTABATO CITY— Mula sa dating 265% congestion rate noong Enero ngayong taon, bumaba na ito sa 221% nitong Hunyo batay sa ulat ng Bureau of Jail...

7 estudyante ng KNCHS na sangkot sa rambol, na-kickout

KORONADAL CITY - Kaagad inilipat sa ibang paaralan ng Koronadal National Comprehensive National High School (KNCHS) ang 7 mga estudyante na sangkot...

Three bills seek to reorganize BARMM ministries

COTABATO CITY — Another three proposed measures aimed at reorganizing ministries in the region entered on first reading this afternoon, September 29...

6th ID gets Israeli 155 MM cannons on trucks

COTABATO CITY - The defense department has augmented the artillery assets of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division with eight modern large truck-...

Police, Army secure troubled Maguindanao town

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- The police and Army deployed here peacekeeping teams following Friday’s murder near a mosque a Moro datu...