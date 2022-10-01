Police, Army secure troubled Maguindanao town

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- The police and Army deployed here peacekeeping teams following Friday’s murder near a mosque a Moro datu belonging to a ruling clan.

Two were killed, Datu Jamael Sinsuat, a former barangay chairman here, and his still unidentified attacker.

The nephew of Sinsuat, Darius, was wounded in another shooting incident here hours later.

Sinsuat was to board his vehicle, from a mosque, when he was approached and shot by the suspect from behind.

Sinsuat’s companions returned fire, killing the suspect instantly.

Local officials are certain the two separate incidents were related.

The father of Darius, Datu Bimbo, is an older sibling of the slain Sinsuat.

Brig. Gen. Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office, said Saturday there is now a peacekeeping team here, composed of operatives from the Maguindanao Provincial Police and units directly under PRO-BAR.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Army personnel under a unit covering this town have also been positioned in strategic areas in support of PRO-BAR’s effort to prevent a repeat of Friday’s two violent incidents that forced a number of families to evacuate to safer areas.