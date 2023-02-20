  Monday Feb, 20 2023 02:10:55 PM

Police arrest Sarangani province most wanted personalities

Local News • 11:45 AM Mon Feb 20, 2023
28
By: 
PRO-12 news release

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Simultaneous Manhunt Charlie operations were conducted by the joint personnel of Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU); Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC); Malapatan Municipal Police Station, all of Sarangani Police Provincial Office (SPPO); and 1204th Maneuver Company of RMFB 12, resulted in the successful arrest of three most wanted personalities in the Province of Sarangani on February 16, 2022.

The arrested suspects were Eduardo Blanca Zonio a.k.a Eddie, 52 years old, married, farmer; Top 1 most wanted person; Ariel Diego Retardo a.k.a. Ariel, 56 years old, married, farmer; Top 7 most wanted person, and Venancio Frayle Segafu a.k.a. Benan, 62 years old, married, farmer, Top 9 most wanted person, all residing at Purok Datalbob, Barangay Lun Padidu, Malapatan, Sarangani Province.

They were arrested by virtue of warrant of arrest for the crime of rape with homicide docketed under Criminal Case Number 03196-23 dated February 15, 2023, duly issued by Hon. Jose Jerry Langrio Fulgar, Presiding Judge of the 11th Judicial Region, Branch 47, Regional Trial Court, Alabel, Sarangani Province, with no bail recommended.

Suspects were informed of their constitutional rights under the Miranda Doctrine and Anti-Torture Law and were brought to Malapatan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

“In lieu with their arrest, justice is served and they will be held accountable in court. I assure the public that all your law enforcers are committed and dedicated to pursue these criminals on the loose. Criminals will be held accountable for their crimes to make sure that our community is safe,” Regional Director PBGEN JIMILI L MACARAEG said.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Police arrest Sarangani province most wanted personalities

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Simultaneous Manhunt Charlie operations were conducted by the joint personnel of Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU);...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 20, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   WANTED BIFF sub-commander, kasama patay sa law enforcement operation sa Tacurong City. 2   REWARD MONEY, alok...

Delivery of P850K worth shabu to Cotabato City foiled

COTABATO CITY - Authorities foiled Saturday an attempt by two couriers to deliver P850,000 worth of shabu from Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur...

Reward money, alok ng LGU Pikit sa mga makatulong sa pagkilala sa mga suspect sa patayan

  KIDAPAWAN CITY – Naglaan na ng mas malaking halaga ang Local Government Unit ng Pikit, North Cotabato para sa agarang pagkakahuli ng mga...

Oil price increase, ikakasa bukas ng mga oil companies

BUKAS, inaasahan na magtataas ng presyo ang mga produktong petrolyo. Ang diesel ay madadagdagan ang presyo ng kada litro ng P0.70 hanggang P0.80,...