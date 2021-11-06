Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum assumes PRO-12
By:
PRO-12 information office
Turn-over of Command Ceremony
PGEN GUILLERMO LORENZO T ELEAZAR
Guest of Honor and Speaker
Presiding Officer
PBGEN MICHAEL JOHN F DUBRIA
Outgoing Regional Director, PRO 12
PBGEN ALEXANDER C TAGUM
Incoming Regional Director, PRO 12
PBGEN TAGUM ASSUMES POST AS NEW REGIONAL DIRECTOR OF PRO 12
Police Regional Office 12 – PBGEN MICHAEL JOHN F DUBRIA relinquished his post to PBGEN ALEXANDER C TAGUM on November 5, 2021.
The Change of Command Ceremony was held at the PRO 12 Grandstand, General Santos City with PGEN GUILLERMO T ELEAZAR as the presiding officer.
PRO 12 received the new Regional Director who was raised in Kidapawan City and was previously designated as Director, Highway Patrol Group with an Arrival Honors rendered by PRO 12 personnel.