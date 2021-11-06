  Saturday Nov, 06 2021 07:30:50 AM

Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum assumes PRO-12

Peace and Order • 05:45 AM Sat Nov 6, 2021
34
By: 
PRO-12 information office

Turn-over of Command Ceremony

PGEN GUILLERMO LORENZO T ELEAZAR

Guest of Honor and Speaker

Presiding Officer

PBGEN MICHAEL JOHN F DUBRIA

Outgoing Regional Director, PRO 12

PBGEN ALEXANDER C TAGUM

Incoming Regional Director, PRO 12

PBGEN TAGUM ASSUMES POST AS NEW REGIONAL DIRECTOR OF PRO 12

Police Regional Office 12 – PBGEN MICHAEL JOHN F DUBRIA relinquished his post to PBGEN ALEXANDER C TAGUM on November 5, 2021.

The Change of Command Ceremony was held at the PRO 12 Grandstand, General Santos City with PGEN GUILLERMO T ELEAZAR as the presiding officer.

PRO 12 received the new Regional Director who was raised in Kidapawan City and was previously designated as Director, Highway Patrol Group with an Arrival Honors rendered by PRO 12 personnel.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM opens Maguindanao’s molecular lab to intensify fight vs. Covid-19

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao (Nov. 6) – The Maguindanao provincial health office and the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Ministry of...

Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum assumes PRO-12

Turn-over of Command Ceremony PGEN GUILLERMO LORENZO T ELEAZAR Guest of Honor and Speaker Presiding Officer PBGEN MICHAEL JOHN F DUBRIA...

Go: Taumbayan ang tanungin kung bigo o tagumpay ang kampanya kontra droga

SEN. BONG GO’s RESPONSE on claim by Raffy Tulfo that the war on drugs of the Duterte administration was a failure. He is entitled to his own...

Bong Go supports party decision in fielding candidates for 2022 election

In an ambush interview after his monitoring visit of the Malasakit Center at the Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go...

Cops eye 'persons of interest' in Davao Sur journo slay

DAVAO CITY – The special investigation task group (SITG) probing the death of journalist Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy in Bansalan, Davao del Sur is...