Police corporal die in North Cotabato highway mishap

COTABATO CITY - A police corporal died on the spot when his car collided head-on with another vehicle in Kabacan town in Cotabato late Wednesday.

In separate statements Thursday, the Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the local government unit of Kabacan identified the fatality as Cpl. Teodolfo Tugade Garavilles, a member of the Kabacan Municipal Police Station.

The 33-year-old Garavilles was driving a Toyota Vios past 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, en route to nearby Matalam town in the same province, when his vehicle was hit by a white Toyota Hilux pick-up truck while at a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Osias in Kabacan.

The driver of the pick-up truck, Louizer Alfar Malazarte, 33, is now in the custody of the Kabacan MPS.

Responding personnel of the Kabacan MPS and personnel of the Kabacan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office told reporters Garavilles, of President Quirino town in Sultan Kudarat, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital where they rushed him for treatment.

An anti-narcotics agent in the Cotabato provincial police force, Staff Sgt. Abejay Dandan, perished in a nighttime ambush on April 11 in Barangay Katidtuan in Kabacan, also in an area traversed by the same national highway.

Dandan succumbed to multiple bullet wounds in a hospital about four hours later after gunmen positioned along the highway shot his black Toyota Innova with assault rifles and hurriedly escaped using sports utility vehicles.