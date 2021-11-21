Police Corporal nabbed for illegal drug peddling

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao – Police authorities here arrested a colleague who was allegedly engaged in illegal drug peddling during entrapment operation in Cotabato City Saturday night.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, police director for the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), identified the suspect as Police Corporal Jomar Moyet Chio who is assigned with the Sultan Kudarat Municipaql Police Station.

Chio was nabbed during buy bust operation along Gutierrez Avenue, Barangay Rosary Heights 7, Cotabato City.

Joint police personnel from Cotabato City PNP and Sultan Kudarat MPS conducted the buy-bust operation that resulted to the arrest of Chio, High Value Target (HVT).

Seized from him was a huge sachet of suspected shabu and the marked money used in the buy bust operation.

He did not resist arrest.

Brig. Gen. Ugale lauded the operating units for its swift action that led to the arrest of the police officer and further directed the City Director of Cotabato City Police Office to expedite the investigation for possible immediate dismissal from the PNP service.

Chio will be charged administratively, separate from the criminal charge.

“We will not hesitate to remove all police scalawags or rouge members of the PNP in the BARMM,” Brig. Gen. Ugale said.

“There is no room for scalawags in PNP-BARMM,” he added.