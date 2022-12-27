Police gets 11 more patrol vehicles from BARMM

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government on Tuesday, December 27, released 11 new patrol vehicles to different police units to boost law-enforcement efforts in the local communities.

Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo together turned over the 11 Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks to the region’s police director, Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, on Tuesday morning at the regional capitol here.

The office of Sinarimbo, chairperson of the Regional Advisory Council of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, had facilitated the release of dozens of police cars to different stations in the autonomous region early on, procured with allocations from BARMM’s Transitional Development Impact Fund.

Six of the patrol cars turned over by BARMM officials to Guyguyon are for police units in Tawi-Tawi province while two others are for Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte.

Two towns in Maguindanao del Sur --- Datu Paglas and Pagalungan --- are to get a patrol vehicle each, along with Cotabato City, the administrative seat of the BARMM government.

The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government had earlier constructed police stations in different municipalities in BARMM in support of peace and security efforts of local government units.

BARMM covers Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, both in mainland Mindanao, and the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Sinarimbo, who is overseeing the BARMM’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence contingent, said the patrol cars can also be utilized for calamity and disaster response operations of municipal and provincial police forces.