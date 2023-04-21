  Friday Apr, 21 2023 02:30:20 PM

Police intel agent shot dead in General Santos City

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 13:15 PM Fri Apr 21, 2023
30
By: 
John M. Unson
Cpl. Razul Alongan died on the spot from a bullet wound in the head. (From GenSan City Police Office)

COTABATO CITY --- A gunman shot dead Thursday night in General Santos City a police intelligence agent involved in anti-terror surveillance missions. 

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Friday identified the slain policeman as Corporal Razul Alongan of the Tambler Police Precinct in General Santos City.

Alongan was inside an eatery in Barangay Fatima in General Santos City when a man approached from behind, pulled out a .45 caliber pistol from a sling back and shot him in the head, killing him on the spot.

Alongan’s killer escaped towards Barangay Calumpang in the same city using a getaway motorcycle parked nearby.

Macaraeg said probers and intelligence operatives under PRO-BAR and the General Santos City Police Office are together trying to identify the culprit for prosecution. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Police intel agent shot dead in General Santos City

COTABATO CITY --- A gunman shot dead Thursday night in General Santos City a police intelligence agent involved in anti-terror surveillance missions...

Cops gun down keeper of IED components

COTABATO CITY - Policemen shot dead a resident of Lamitan City in Basilan whose house they were to peacefully search for explosives in an...

2 snatcher, nakuhanan ng baril at droga; huli sa Army checkpoint sa South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Arestado ang dalawang snatchers matapos na madakip sa mas pinaigting na military checkpoint sa Brgy....

BARMM Grand Mufti: Eid'l Fitr is on Saturday, Feb. 22

DAHIL HINDI nakita ang crescent moon ngayung gabi, sa darating na Sabado April 22, 2023 na ang Eid’l Fitr o ang pagtatapos ng isang buwang Ramadan...

Mayor Bruce now Red Cross board of governor

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao has becomethe first Muslim representative to the Philippine Red Cross after he was elected as one of the...