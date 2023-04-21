Police intel agent shot dead in General Santos City

COTABATO CITY --- A gunman shot dead Thursday night in General Santos City a police intelligence agent involved in anti-terror surveillance missions.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Friday identified the slain policeman as Corporal Razul Alongan of the Tambler Police Precinct in General Santos City.

Alongan was inside an eatery in Barangay Fatima in General Santos City when a man approached from behind, pulled out a .45 caliber pistol from a sling back and shot him in the head, killing him on the spot.

Alongan’s killer escaped towards Barangay Calumpang in the same city using a getaway motorcycle parked nearby.

Macaraeg said probers and intelligence operatives under PRO-BAR and the General Santos City Police Office are together trying to identify the culprit for prosecution.