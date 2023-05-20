Police intel agent shot dead in General Santos City

COTABATO CITY - Two men shot dead a police intelligence agent in an attack on Tuesday night along a busy thoroughfare in General Santos City.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Thursday identified the fatality as Senior Master Sgt. Peteselier Licanto.

Licanto, who belonged to an intelligence unit of the Sarangani Provincial Police Office under PRO-12, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

He had just emerged from a roadside eatery in Barangay North Dadiangas in General Santos City when two men approached him casually, pulled out pistols and opened fire, killing him in the spot.

Investigators from the General Santos City Police Office told reporters the culprits immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles after they felled Licanto with seven pistol shots.

Macaraeg said intelligence agents from the General Santos CPO and the Sarangani PPO are now cooperating in trying to identify the killers of Licanto.