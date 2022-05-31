Police marshals deployed on buses plying in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY – To thwart destabilization by terrorist groups on passenger buses and public terminals, police authorities in the Soccsksargen region have deployed police marshals on buses.

This is to ensure safety of all commuters across the region, according to Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, police regional director, following twin bombings in Koronadal and Tacurong.

Tagum has ordered stricter measures in bus terminals and other convergence zone to thwart terror attacks.

“There should be no taking in and discharging of passengers in between terminals,” Tagum told reporters even as he sought the cooperation of all bus firms plying in the region.

Military authorities blamed the Dawlah Islamiyah terror group as responsible in the bomb attack on Yellow Bus unit in Koronadal.

The Army said it was a “diversionary tactic” after the military launched air and ground assaults on terror group’s location in Maguindanao.