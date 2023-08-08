Police nabbed wanted man in Lanao Sur operation

Through the execution of a warrant of arrest for murder, operatives from Mulondo Municipal Police Station successfully arrested the Top 1 Most Wanted Person (Municipal Level) in Barangay Raya Balay, Mulondo, Lanao del Sur, on August 5, 2023.

Acmad Ali Tocal alias 'Itlog,' of legal age and a resident of Brgy Cairatan, Mulondo, Lanao del Sur, was served with a warrant of arrest for murder with Crim Case Nr 8830-2022, Art 248 signed by the Presiding Judge of Branch 8, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on May 27, 2022. The accused was tagged as Molundo Municipality's Top 1 Most Wanted Person.

The accused was apprised of his constitutional rights in a dialect he clearly understood, as witnessed by officials from Barangay Raya Balay; thereafter, he was brought to Molundo Municipal Police Station for booking, documentation, and proper disposition prior to turnover to the issuing court.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, lauded the police force's persistent efforts to track down and arrest identified criminals, as well as the community's enthusiasm in reporting the presence of identified criminals in their areas, thereby fostering the CPNP's Five Focused Agenda through aggressive and honest law enforcement and community engagement.