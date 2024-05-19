Police rearrest 1 of 5 detainees who bolted Parang police lock-up cell

PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte – Police authorities here have arrested one of the five fugitives who bolted the municipal police station following hot pursuit operation Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said the one of the escapees was rearrested and manhunt against the four others continues.

Sinabi ni Lt. Colonel Christopher Cabugwang, Parang municipal police chief, na kasama ring nahuli ang isang babae na kaanak ng isa sa mga bilanggo na nagdala ng lagari na siyang ginamit ng mga suspek para makatakas.

“Nakita sa CCTV na siya (babae) yung nagdala nung lagari,” ayon kay Cabugwang.

Kasali rin sa iniimbestigahan ng PNP ang duty custodial officer na posibleng mahaharap sa kasong administratibo dahil sa kapabayaan.

“12 sila lahat doon sa kanilang selda at lima ang tumakas,” ayon kay Cabugwang.

They bolted the Parang MPS detention facility at about 1:30 a.m., according to Cabugwang.

Rearrested was Panginiwa Alo alyas Badruin Ali Taher.

Tanggawohn was deeply concerned with the escape of the law offenders, describing the incident as “a serious breach of security that undermines the efforts of law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order in our communities.”

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information regarding the whereabouts of the fugitives to the authorities.

“The safety and security of our communities are our top priorities, and we are dedicated to take all necessary steps to ensure justice is served,” he said.

“We assure the public that the Police Regional Office BAR is fully committed to working tirelessly to bring the escaped fugitives back to prison and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” Tanggawohn said.

Rearrested Saturday morning was Alex Sanday who was facing charges for illegal drugs peddling.

Those who remained at large are Sadam Diamla, Alex Sanday, Allan Gumaga and Ruben Dadigan Jr.