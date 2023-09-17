Police seize P1-M worth shabu from barangay councilor

COTABATO CITY - Plainclothes police agents seized P1 million worth of shabu from a re-electionist incumbent barangay councilor and an accomplice who fell in an entrapment operation Friday in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

In a report on Saturday to Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit said the suspects, Zacaria Buisan Sal, a councilor in of one of the barangays in Talitay, Maguindanao del Norte, and a companion, Guimaludin Sangkad Sailudin, are now both detained.

In an initial statement, the RDEU, operating under the supervision of Macaraeg, said Sal and Sailudin yielded peacefully when they sensed that they have sold more than a hundred grams of shabu, costing no less than P1 million, to non-uniformed policemen during a tradeoff on Friday afternoon in Barangay Kalawag 3 in Isulan, capital town of Sultan Kudarat.

Sailudin hails from Datu Odin Sinsuat town, also in Maguindanao del Norte.

Macaraeg told reporters Saturday the sting that led to the arrest of Sal and Sailudin was laid with the support of people aware of their selling of shabu from Maguindanao del Norte in the adjoining Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces.