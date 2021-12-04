Police seize in Sulu P3.6-M worth of smuggled fuel

COTABATO CITY --- The police foiled Wednesday an attempt to smuggle P3.6 million worth of petroleum products to Sulu from somewhere in the country’s border with Malaysia.

Personnel of the police’s Regional Maritime Unit-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region immediately impounded the small vessel, carrying diesel and gasoline in blue plastic drums, that they intercepted while near the island town of Panglima Tahil, Sulu.

The boat captain and members of his crew were detained for questioning.

Reports reaching the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-BAR said the boat captain and his companions failed to present even a single document to prove the legitimacy of the shipment.

Investigators have found out that the petroleum products came from the Taganak island municipality in Tawi-Tawi.

Tawi-Tawi is known as the southern backdoor of the Philippines, close to Sabah, Malaysia.

There are Filipinos in Sabah peddling diesel and gasoline in large volumes at low prices per liter, much lower than those sold in fuel retail stations in Mindanao.

In an initial report, the Bangsamoro Regional Maritime Unit said the confiscated fuel cargo shall be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for its disposition.