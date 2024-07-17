  Wednesday Jul, 17 2024 07:23:46 PM

Police, soldiers kill 3 gunmen in SoCot clash

Peace and Order • 12:30 PM Wed Jul 17, 2024
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

Three armed men were killed while a police officer was injured during a shootout Tuesday  in Barangay Palkan, Polomolok, South Cotabato, police said today.

Major Johnny Rick Medel, Polomolok municipal police chief, identified the fatalities as Ronnie Romano, 51, Harold Pasaquian, 40 and Yok Dajay, 30, all residents of Antipas, North Cotabato.

Medel said one of the gunmen, Nestor Espelon, 56, a farmer from Sitio Satol, Barangay Palkan, was arrested while four others managed to elude arrest.

Police Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Boiser of Polomolok PNP was slightly injured.

“We received reports from civilians about the presence of armed men roaming in their farms, so we immediately responded,” Medel said.

As the police, backed by Army Special Forces were approaching the village, the gunmen opened fire, triggering a shootout.

Police found two carbine rifles, one M16 rifle, caliber .45 pistol and ammunition.

Medel said the group was identified as a private armed group but the gunmen’s affiliation is still being ascertained.

Barangay Palkan chairperson Avelina Rencio said the gunmen were believed to have been hired by one of the families locked in a land dispute in the village.

One of the claimants of about 10 hectares of farm lot was seen allowing gunmen to enter his farm the past three days which led civilians to alert the police. (Edwin O. Fernandez)

 

