Popular Barangay chairman killed in ambush

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 15:00 PM Sun Apr 9, 2023
John M. Unson
The vehicle of the slain Danny Angkay. (From Ampatuan MPS)

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen killed a popular barangay chairman in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat in a daring daytime ambush Saturday in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

In a statement Sunday, the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office said Danny Angkay and companions, together in a minivan, were attacked by gunmen on motorcycles while in a stretch of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Ampatuan town.

Angkay, who sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body, died on the spot.

Angkay, barangay chairman of Salaman in the seaside Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat, was popular among constituents for being approachable and supportive of their municipal government’s peace and reconciliation programs meant to foster cordiality among local Muslim and Christian communities.

The Maguindanao PPO, in a report to the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Angkay had just visited his ailing father in another town nearby and was on his way home, along with relatives, when gunmen on motorcycles trailing behind opened fire at his vehicle as they got close.

Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of PRO-BAR, told reporters Sunday probers from the Maguindanao PPO and the Ampatuan Municipal Police Station are to enlist the help of the slain barangay official’s relatives in trying to identify his killers.

 

