Popular eye doctor now CFCST alumni bloc prexy

COTABATO CITY - A physician just named Bangsamoro parliament member by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. was elected Tuesday as president of a big school alumni association in central Mindanao.

The ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding Jr., former regional health secretary of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, is now the president of the large Cotabato Foundation College of Science and Technology, whose members are scattered across central Mindanao and in Bangsamoro provinces.

The state-run CFCST in the upland Arakan town in Cotabato is linked to the larger University of Mindanao in Kabacan town in the same province.

The multi-awarded Sinolinding just took oath in Malacañang Friday, August 12, as member of the interim regional parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, most known as the 80-member Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

Sinolinding’s bid for the presidency of their alumni group was backed by CFCST graduates from the Muslim, Christian and indigenous communities in Region 12 and in BARMM provinces.

He had earlier promised to support the efforts of the CFCST administration to boost academic excellence among students via in and off campus interventions if elected president of the alumni association.

Sinolinding, who ranked seventh among top 10 passers of the physician licensure examination in 1989, had treated no fewer than 20,000 impoverished eye patients, via charitable projects, after he had studied ophthalmology in India after he became a doctor of medicine.

He received in Barcelona, Spain in 2000 an award for having been named one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Men of the World” then, in recognition of his charitable works for Mindanao’s poor Muslim, Christian and indigenous communities. (John Unson)