  Wednesday Jul, 20 2022 02:26:41 PM

Portions of Koronadal to experience brownout on July 23, Saturday

Local News • 11:15 AM Wed Jul 20, 2022
28
By: 
Socoteco 1 advisory

Scheduled power interruption on July 23, 2022, Saturday

Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9hrs.)

Area/s affected:

FEEDER 11

Portion of Koronadal covering the following: Purok Pag-asa, Purok San Miguel, Sitio Salkan of Brgy. Paraiso, Brgys. Sta. Cruz, Sitio Acub, San Isidro, Mambucal, Assumption, Arellano St., Agreville Ph. 3, San Antonio Ph. 1,2,3, Carmelas Homes, Agan Homes, Agan East, Amurao Subd., St. Gabriel Subd. Yellow Bell Subd., RAMA/SOCOMEDICS Hospital. Artieda Subd. DXKR, Bombo Radio. Passionist Nuns, Hall of Justice, NFA, NIA, YBL Garage and Terminal, Megaland Subd, Villegas Subd, Garcia Subd, Guadalupe, Portion of NDMU-IBED, Super Village, Dona Lourdes, KCC-LAPCO, Mezza Hotel and City Hall

FEEDER 13

Portion of Koronadal covering the following: Portion of Brgy. Paraiso, Purok Nursery, Victory Homes, Purok Tuburan, Prk Hillside, Alunan Ave. to roundball, Bonifacio-Marañon Circuit, Abad Santos St., ProTech Center, DPWH, Prov’l. Capitol & Hospital, NDMU Complex, South Cotabato Gym, Bonifacio-Mabini Circuit and St. Anthony Cathedral. Brgy. Tinongcop, Tantangan,

Reason/s: completion of the ongoing construction of 69kV Sub-transmission line and relocation of poles affected by the construction

of LGU-Koronadal’s Traffic Light Project

*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.

 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Portions of Koronadal to experience brownout on July 23, Saturday

Scheduled power interruption on July 23, 2022, Saturday Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9hrs.) Area/s affected: FEEDER 11 Portion of Koronadal...

Cotabato Light: Bulalo, Sultan Kudarat to experience 4-hour brownout

To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting Bulalo, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Saturday, July...

Pikit barangay kapitan, patay sa pananambang

Binaril at napatay ng hindi pa kilalang mga salarin ang Chairman ng Barangay Macabual, Pikit, North Cotabato na si Datu Guiamad Jalandoni Matalam-...

Gov. Salliman condemns murder of Basilan town poll exec

COTABATO CITY - Gov. Jim Salliman and police officials in Basilan agreed to cooperate in solving the brutal murder on July 19 of the election...

MSSD distributes assistive devices to PWDs in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY— The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) conducted on Monday, July 18, a house-to-house distribution of assistive...