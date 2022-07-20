Portions of Koronadal to experience brownout on July 23, Saturday

Scheduled power interruption on July 23, 2022, Saturday

Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9hrs.)

Area/s affected:

FEEDER 11

Portion of Koronadal covering the following: Purok Pag-asa, Purok San Miguel, Sitio Salkan of Brgy. Paraiso, Brgys. Sta. Cruz, Sitio Acub, San Isidro, Mambucal, Assumption, Arellano St., Agreville Ph. 3, San Antonio Ph. 1,2,3, Carmelas Homes, Agan Homes, Agan East, Amurao Subd., St. Gabriel Subd. Yellow Bell Subd., RAMA/SOCOMEDICS Hospital. Artieda Subd. DXKR, Bombo Radio. Passionist Nuns, Hall of Justice, NFA, NIA, YBL Garage and Terminal, Megaland Subd, Villegas Subd, Garcia Subd, Guadalupe, Portion of NDMU-IBED, Super Village, Dona Lourdes, KCC-LAPCO, Mezza Hotel and City Hall

FEEDER 13

Portion of Koronadal covering the following: Portion of Brgy. Paraiso, Purok Nursery, Victory Homes, Purok Tuburan, Prk Hillside, Alunan Ave. to roundball, Bonifacio-Marañon Circuit, Abad Santos St., ProTech Center, DPWH, Prov’l. Capitol & Hospital, NDMU Complex, South Cotabato Gym, Bonifacio-Mabini Circuit and St. Anthony Cathedral. Brgy. Tinongcop, Tantangan,

Reason/s: completion of the ongoing construction of 69kV Sub-transmission line and relocation of poles affected by the construction

of LGU-Koronadal’s Traffic Light Project

*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.