  Sunday Jan, 22 2023

Power situation update in Cotabato City, environs as of Sunday morning

Local News • 12:15 PM Sun Jan 22, 2023
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Power Update:

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) power from the Tacurong line is now energized. However, Cotabato Light power supply will still be affected due to a limited allocation of 15MW from 69KV Tacurong - Cotabato line and the effect of low voltage. With this, rotational brownout or Sectional Feeder Interruption (SFI) to all feeders will be implemented.

The attached schedules may still change or be canceled depending on NGCP allocation, Power plant capability and the behavior of the demand at a given period of time.

We are sorry for the invonvenience this may have caused you which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

Thank you for your understanding.

