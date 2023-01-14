Power supply from NGCP fully restored, Cotabato Light says

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced that power supply from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines have been totally restored and back to normal.

“NGCP power supply is now back to normal. All feeders are now energized,” the Cotabato Light said in its 2 p.m. advisory.

The series of power interruption began on Thursday, Jan. 12 when the NGCP 69KV Nuling-Cotabato line tripped off at 5:21 a.m.

The Cotabato Light apologized to its clients for the inconvenience of the unscheduled power interruption.

“We are closely coordinating with the NGCP personnel. Sorry for the inconvenience which is beyond our control,” the Cotabato Light said in a statement.

On the same day, Cotabato Light said its power supply source was transferred to NGCP Tacurong 69KV line.

“However, due to a limited allocation of 25MW from Tacurong-Cotabato line and the effect of low voltage, we might be implementing rotational brownout or Sectional Feeder Interruption (SFI affecting feeders within the franchise area,” it said, thus the power rationing.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cotabato Light announced it has no more electricity supply from both NGCP Nuling and Tacurong 69kV lines due to a line fault.

“The experienced lack of supply is not the will and control of Cotabato Light. We apologize for the inconvenience caused which is beyond Cotabato Light. Please bear with us,” the power firm said, seeking understanding.

Normal power supply was restored Friday after lunch.