Power utility technician snatched in upland North Cotabato town

NORTH COTABATO --- Authorities are still clueless on the identities of the gunmen who abducted a solar power technician of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative in Arakan town Tuesday.

Godofredo Homez, manager of COTELCO, said Wednesday Kier Selibio, a photo voltaic expert, was snatched by gunmen at about noontime Tuesday while in a secluded area in the hinterland Barangay Kabalantian, Arakan.

His captors have reportedly herded him away at gunpoint even before responding policemen and barangay officials could reach the scene.

Homez said Selibio had managed to send a short text message telling contacts that armed men held him for unknown reason before he and his captors disappeared from Barangay Kabalantian.

Local leaders, among them barangay officials and community elders, are convinced Selibio was abducted by members of the New People’s Army on suspicions he could be spying for either the police or the military.

He was snatched a day after a combined police-military team killed Buenaventura Dawal, executive committee chairman of the NPA’s self-styled Southern Mindanao Regional Command, and two companions in an operation in nearby President Roxas, North Cotabato.

Selibio has been going around far-flung barangays in upland towns in North Cotabato whose residents the COTELCO is providing solar power facilities due to the distance of their villages to power lines from where they can tap electricity,

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the provincial peace and order council, has appealed to the captors of Selibio to set him free.

In a statement, Catamco said she has directed officials of the Arakan municipal government to help the police locate Selibio.