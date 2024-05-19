Prayer rally vs charter change set outside Senate on May 22

Opponents of the proposed Charter change are bringing their message to the Senate.

Church and civil society organizations have scheduled a prayer march Wednesday outside the Senate building in Pasay City.

Caritas Philippines said it has extended invitations to dioceses in Metro Manila to join the protest, which will be conducted from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We would like to continue strengthening our anti-charter change campaign to ensure that our lay faithful are correctly informed and educated about the issues surrounding our Constitution,” said its president, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo.

The national Caritas said the prayer rally is open to everybody who wants to express their opposition to Charter change.

“This is an open invitation to all Filipinos, who care and love the Philippines,” it posted on social media.

“Let us make our voices heard. Let us express our opposition to Charter Change. Let us show the true emotions of the Filipino people,” it added.

Bagaforo said that parishes can organize a protest or prayer rally in their respective areas at the same time as the activity in the Senate.

Parishes are also urged to participate in the nationwide simultaneous ringing of church bells at 4 p.m. on May 22, and the dedication to the Mother of Perpetual Help Novena for the country and its leaders.

The rally coincides with the start of the regional consultations being conducted by the Senate as it prepares to release its report on whether to amend some economic provisions of the Constitution to further attract foreign investments.

Today’s event in Baguio City is the first regional consultation on Resolution No. 6 (RBH 6) or the economic Charter change bill.

The rally is also being held as the upper chamber is set to approve some pending measures before their sine die adjournment on Wednesday.

The Senate and House of Representatives will adjourn sessions on May 25 and will resume on July 22.